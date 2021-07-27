Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Sold by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co trimmed its stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 56.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,117 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Celanese were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celanese during the first quarter valued at $30,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Celanese during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celanese during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celanese during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 2,977.8% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CE opened at $153.56 on Tuesday. Celanese Co. has a fifty-two week low of $92.32 and a fifty-two week high of $171.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $156.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.53. Celanese had a return on equity of 38.64% and a net margin of 36.01%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 84.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CE. Alembic Global Advisors lifted their price target on Celanese from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Celanese from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Celanese in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Celanese from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Celanese from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Celanese currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.06.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

