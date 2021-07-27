Celanese (NYSE:CE) Given Outperform Rating at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets restated their outperform rating on shares of Celanese (NYSE:CE) in a report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $153.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $188.00.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CE. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Celanese in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Celanese from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Celanese from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Celanese from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Celanese from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $168.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $163.06.

Get Celanese alerts:

CE stock opened at $153.56 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $156.59. Celanese has a fifty-two week low of $92.32 and a fifty-two week high of $171.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.22.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.53. Celanese had a return on equity of 40.26% and a net margin of 36.01%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Celanese will post 13.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese in the fourth quarter worth $207,356,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Celanese by 478.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,825,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $273,421,000 after buying an additional 1,509,490 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese in the first quarter worth $39,414,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Celanese by 448.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 310,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,498,000 after buying an additional 253,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Celanese by 304.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 281,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,121,000 after buying an additional 211,574 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Further Reading: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.