Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Bought by TownSquare Capital LLC

TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 60.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,047 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,406 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $2,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in Centene by 42.6% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 135,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,679,000 after acquiring an additional 40,600 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Centene by 2.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 93,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,958,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 38.1% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 628,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,152,000 after acquiring an additional 173,170 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Centene by 14.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 190,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,169,000 after acquiring an additional 23,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 137,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,773,000 after acquiring an additional 7,338 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $72.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Centene Co. has a one year low of $53.60 and a one year high of $75.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.75. The firm has a market cap of $42.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.48.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. Centene had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The firm had revenue of $29.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 7,201 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $432,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,883 shares of company stock valued at $6,150,940 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Centene from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Centene from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Centene from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Centene from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.38.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

