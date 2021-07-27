Centene (NYSE:CNC) Issues Earnings Results

Centene (NYSE:CNC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Centene had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The business had revenue of $31.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Centene updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.050-$5.350 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $5.05-5.35 EPS.

Shares of Centene stock opened at $70.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.48. Centene has a 52-week low of $53.60 and a 52-week high of $75.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Several research analysts recently commented on CNC shares. Bank of America raised their target price on Centene from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Centene in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Centene from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.38.

In related news, Director John R. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total value of $2,070,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 89,883 shares of company stock worth $6,150,940 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

