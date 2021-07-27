Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Upgraded by Exane BNP Paribas to Neutral

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CPYYY. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Centrica from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Centrica from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Centrica has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS CPYYY opened at $2.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.87. Centrica has a 12-month low of $1.83 and a 12-month high of $3.20.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas, Energy Marketing & Trading, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord GÃ¡is Energy, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

