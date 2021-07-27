Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Shares Gap Up to $13.04

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.04, but opened at $13.50. Century Aluminum shares last traded at $13.29, with a volume of 10,841 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Century Aluminum from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 2.88.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $444.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.80 million. Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 16.01% and a negative return on equity of 30.23%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Century Aluminum will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Century Aluminum during the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 7,476.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 7,476 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Century Aluminum in the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Century Aluminum in the first quarter worth $180,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Century Aluminum in the first quarter worth $217,000. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

