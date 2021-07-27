CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by National Bank Financial

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU)‘s stock had its “outperform overweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at National Bank Financial in a report released on Sunday, Zacks.com reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for CES Energy Solutions’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ATB Capital lifted their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bankshares upgraded CES Energy Solutions from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$2.50 to C$2.70 in a research report on Monday. TD Securities upped their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CES Energy Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2.46.
Shares of TSE CEU opened at C$1.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.68, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 3.18. CES Energy Solutions has a 12 month low of C$0.64 and a 12 month high of C$2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$421.80 million and a P/E ratio of 56.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$1.82.
In other news, Director John Michael Hooks acquired 200,000 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$398,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,289,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,565,161.74. Also, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 34,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.74, for a total value of C$60,846.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,054,212 shares in the company, valued at C$3,574,328.88. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,165 shares of company stock worth $178,025.
About CES Energy Solutions
CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.
Read More: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?
Receive News & Ratings for CES Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CES Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.