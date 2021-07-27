CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by National Bank Financial

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU)‘s stock had its “outperform overweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at National Bank Financial in a report released on Sunday, Zacks.com reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for CES Energy Solutions’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ATB Capital lifted their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bankshares upgraded CES Energy Solutions from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$2.50 to C$2.70 in a research report on Monday. TD Securities upped their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CES Energy Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2.46.

Shares of TSE CEU opened at C$1.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.68, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 3.18. CES Energy Solutions has a 12 month low of C$0.64 and a 12 month high of C$2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$421.80 million and a P/E ratio of 56.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$1.82.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$260.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$240.13 million. Research analysts anticipate that CES Energy Solutions will post 0.1307927 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Michael Hooks acquired 200,000 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$398,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,289,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,565,161.74. Also, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 34,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.74, for a total value of C$60,846.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,054,212 shares in the company, valued at C$3,574,328.88. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,165 shares of company stock worth $178,025.

About CES Energy Solutions

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

