CF Acquisition Corp. IV (OTCMKTS:CFIVU) Shares Sold by Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA

Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA lessened its stake in CF Acquisition Corp. IV (OTCMKTS:CFIVU) by 34.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 594,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305,762 shares during the quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA’s holdings in CF Acquisition Corp. IV were worth $5,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CFIVU. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 100.0% in the first quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 15.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412 shares during the period.

Get CF Acquisition Corp. IV alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:CFIVU traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.09. The company had a trading volume of 57,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,297. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.04. CF Acquisition Corp. IV has a fifty-two week low of $9.87 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25.

CF Acquisition Corp. IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, healthcare, real estate, technology, and software industries.

Further Reading: What is a good dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFIVU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Acquisition Corp. IV (OTCMKTS:CFIVU).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.