CGI (NYSE:GIB) Price Target Raised to C$128.00

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$121.00 to C$128.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CGI from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on CGI from C$120.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Societe Generale upgraded CGI from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on CGI from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on CGI from C$114.00 to C$124.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. CGI has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $118.00.

GIB stock opened at $91.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $22.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.05. CGI has a 12-month low of $60.58 and a 12-month high of $92.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.55.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. CGI had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 9.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CGI will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in CGI by 3.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in CGI by 9.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in CGI by 15.3% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in CGI by 19.4% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CGI by 0.8% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 21,514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CGI

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

