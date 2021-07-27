CGI (NYSE:GIB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CGI provides the full range of IT services including consulting, systems integration and the management of business and IT functions. The company’s primary focus is large scale systems integration and outsourcing contracts. “

Get CGI alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of CGI from C$121.00 to C$128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of CGI from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of CGI from C$114.00 to C$124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.00.

Shares of NYSE:GIB traded down $0.43 on Monday, hitting $91.69. The company had a trading volume of 84,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,204. CGI has a 1-year low of $60.58 and a 1-year high of $92.59. The company has a market cap of $22.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.32. CGI had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that CGI will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in CGI during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in CGI during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CGI by 15.3% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CGI by 19.4% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of CGI in the second quarter worth about $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

CGI Company Profile

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CGI (GIB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.