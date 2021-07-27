ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership trimmed its position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) by 75.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,397 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChampionX during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in ChampionX during the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in ChampionX by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in ChampionX by 21.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ChampionX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Get ChampionX alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of ChampionX in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ChampionX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.63.

ChampionX stock opened at $22.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.06. ChampionX Co. has a 12 month low of $6.87 and a 12 month high of $30.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of -24.62 and a beta of 3.32.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. ChampionX had a negative net margin of 4.49% and a negative return on equity of 0.86%. The business had revenue of $684.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. ChampionX’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that ChampionX Co. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ChampionX news, VP Julia Wright sold 8,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total transaction of $199,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 54,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,335,849.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $808,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 77,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,080,791.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,155 shares of company stock valued at $1,288,693. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ChampionX Profile

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

Recommended Story: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX).

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.