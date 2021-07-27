Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.540-$1.640 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.580. The company issued revenue guidance of $515 million-$540 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $527.98 million.

Several research analysts have commented on CHKP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Cowen assumed coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer reissued a market perform rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $133.23.

NASDAQ CHKP opened at $121.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $119.16. Check Point Software Technologies has a 12 month low of $109.07 and a 12 month high of $139.26.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $526.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.96 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 40.79% and a return on equity of 25.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

