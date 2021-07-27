Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stake Raised by Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $1,787,982,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Chevron by 222.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,625,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $643,967,000 after acquiring an additional 5,259,579 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Chevron by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 132,016,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,833,978,000 after acquiring an additional 5,193,990 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,789,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,283,280,000 after buying an additional 2,666,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 316.9% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,934,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $202,695,000 after buying an additional 1,470,277 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Shares of CVX opened at $99.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $65.16 and a 12-month high of $113.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.21, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.59.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $1.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,680.00%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CVX. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James reduced their target price on Chevron from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Redburn Partners upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Chevron in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.52.

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.