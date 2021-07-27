Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Price Target Raised to $137.00

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) had its price objective hoisted by Piper Sandler from $126.00 to $137.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chevron from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Chevron presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $117.52.

Get Chevron alerts:

CVX opened at $100.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Chevron has a twelve month low of $65.16 and a twelve month high of $113.11. The company has a market cap of $194.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.32.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. The firm had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2,680.00%.

In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.