Childress Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 3,129 Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,582 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arch Capital Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Mplx in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,154,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mplx by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,481,170 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $243,002,000 after purchasing an additional 233,680 shares during the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC bought a new position in Mplx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,523,000. Inscription Capital LLC boosted its position in Mplx by 11.5% in the first quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 15,057 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Mplx by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,909,070 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $192,880,000 after buying an additional 943,250 shares during the last quarter. 27.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mplx alerts:

Mplx stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.07. The stock had a trading volume of 9,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,837,711. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.16. Mplx Lp has a 12 month low of $15.05 and a 12 month high of $31.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $28.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.90.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. Mplx had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 30.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.60) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 135.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Mplx Lp will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Mplx news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $67,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,265,921. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MPLX shares. US Capital Advisors restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mplx in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.96 target price (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Mplx in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Mplx from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Mplx from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Mplx from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Mplx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.77.

About Mplx

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

Read More: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.