Childress Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of VO stock traded down $1.67 on Tuesday, reaching $237.70. The company had a trading volume of 16,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,626. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $168.17 and a one year high of $239.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.23.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.