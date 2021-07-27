Childress Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 66.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,481 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Union Pacific from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.29.

Shares of NYSE UNP traded down $1.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $218.61. The stock had a trading volume of 37,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,986,203. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $167.57 and a fifty-two week high of $231.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $221.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.14.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 52.26%.

Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

