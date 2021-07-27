Childress Capital Advisors LLC Has $745,000 Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 59.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,590 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total transaction of $1,065,901.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $239,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,380,957.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,430 shares of company stock worth $2,370,902 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MS traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $96.40. 259,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,827,122. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $45.86 and a fifty-two week high of $97.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.61.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.99 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.28%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.74.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

