Childress Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 6,248 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 209.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 6,248 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 132,016,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,833,978,000 after purchasing an additional 5,193,990 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Chevron by 0.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,439,497 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,028,498,000 after purchasing an additional 252,442 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,006,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,136,150,000 after buying an additional 658,579 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,789,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,283,280,000 after buying an additional 2,666,433 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,787,982,000. 65.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. HSBC cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Chevron in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.52.

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX stock traded down $1.09 on Tuesday, reaching $99.86. The company had a trading volume of 197,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,205,741. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.59. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $65.16 and a one year high of $113.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.54 billion, a PE ratio of -24.21, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.32.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. The company had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,680.00%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

