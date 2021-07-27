Childress Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) by 55.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,902 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,958 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Childress Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.55% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $2,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Pacific Financial increased its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 66,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 9,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 118.3% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 72,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA UCON traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,050. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.64. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $26.03 and a 12-month high of $26.91.

