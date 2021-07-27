China CITIC Bank Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHCJY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

China CITIC Bank Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHCJY) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 91.7% from the June 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CHCJY remained flat at $$9.40 on Tuesday. 1 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.19. China CITIC Bank has a 1-year low of $8.59 and a 1-year high of $10.83.

Get China CITIC Bank alerts:

China CITIC Bank Company Profile

China CITIC Bank Corporation Limited provides various banking products and services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. It accepts deposits; offers corporate and personal loans; and provides securities agency, remittance and settlement, and guarantee services, as well as investment banking and international services.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for China CITIC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China CITIC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.