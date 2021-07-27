China Finance Online (NASDAQ:JRJC) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ:JRJC)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $9.55. China Finance Online shares last traded at $8.57, with a volume of 21,751 shares.

The company has a market cap of $20.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Get China Finance Online alerts:

China Finance Online (NASDAQ:JRJC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The financial services provider reported ($2.44) EPS for the quarter. China Finance Online had a negative net margin of 26.37% and a negative return on equity of 102.82%. The business had revenue of $9.75 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in China Finance Online stock. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ:JRJC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000. HRT Financial LP owned 0.56% of China Finance Online at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

China Finance Online Company Profile (NASDAQ:JRJC)

China Finance Online Co, Ltd. is a web-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of online access to securities trading services, wealth management products, investment advisory services, as well as financial database and analytics services to institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services and Hong Kong Brokerage Services.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for China Finance Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Finance Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.