China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Downgraded by Benchmark to Hold

China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) was downgraded by analysts at Benchmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on China Online Education Group from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:COE opened at $2.79 on Monday. China Online Education Group has a one year low of $2.73 and a one year high of $30.85. The company has a market cap of $60.20 million, a P/E ratio of 4.23 and a beta of -0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.05.

China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. China Online Education Group had a negative return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $91.64 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of China Online Education Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,233,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in China Online Education Group during the 4th quarter worth $248,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in China Online Education Group during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of China Online Education Group by 231.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of China Online Education Group in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

China Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China and the Philippines. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English lessons with international foreign teachers.

