Chiron Capital Management LLC Sells 729 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Chiron Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,862 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 729 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 1.0% of Chiron Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Apple by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 2,355 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the first quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 23,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ increased its stake in shares of Apple by 0.6% during the first quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 13,904 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 18,782 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McNaughton Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,860 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. 56.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $148.99 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.25 and a twelve month high of $150.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $134.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $2.49 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at $19,119,460.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares in the company, valued at $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AAPL. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.17.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

