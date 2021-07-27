Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Bought by Kore Private Wealth LLC

Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Chubb by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,761,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,701,433,000 after buying an additional 306,381 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,090,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,117,020,000 after acquiring an additional 139,461 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Chubb by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,999,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $787,950,000 after purchasing an additional 189,004 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Chubb by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,784,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $755,867,000 after purchasing an additional 37,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 6.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,740,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $748,882,000 after buying an additional 269,798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.66, for a total transaction of $702,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,699,755.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total transaction of $49,723.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,760,506. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,633 shares of company stock valued at $8,153,877 in the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Chubb from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.25.

Shares of CB stock opened at $168.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $111.93 and a fifty-two week high of $179.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $164.98.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 11.5 EPS for the current year.

Chubb declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 43.78%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

