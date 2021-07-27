CIBC Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN)

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$17.00 target price on the mining company’s stock. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 49.52% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on LUN. Raymond James cut their target price on Lundin Mining from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Eight Capital increased their target price on Lundin Mining from C$14.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Lundin Mining from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lundin Mining from C$13.30 to C$12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$14.98.

LUN traded down C$0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$11.37. 741,958 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,324,906. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$11.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Lundin Mining has a 12-month low of C$6.68 and a 12-month high of C$16.07. The firm has a market cap of C$8.37 billion and a PE ratio of 16.15.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The mining company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$863.02 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lundin Mining will post 1.1100001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lundin Mining news, Senior Officer Annie Laurenson sold 8,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.17, for a total value of C$126,426.78. Also, Director Donald Kinloch Charter purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$13.00 per share, with a total value of C$195,018.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 57,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$746,580.91. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,935 shares of company stock worth $687,751.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

