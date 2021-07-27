Cim Investment Mangement Inc. Has $577,000 Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. cut its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABBV. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the third quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 707.2% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 74,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,025,000 after buying an additional 6,173 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $117.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $208.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.06. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.11 and a 52-week high of $118.67.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 136.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.24%.

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total value of $470,281.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,127,171.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.25.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

