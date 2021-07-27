Cim Investment Mangement Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 4.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,760 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 371 shares during the quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,284,000 after acquiring an additional 23,680 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $279,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 189.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 391,991 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,788,000 after purchasing an additional 256,515 shares during the period. United Bank raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 112,367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,386,000 after purchasing an additional 25,341 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,191,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $200,891,000 after purchasing an additional 119,501 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Truist Financial news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $79,665.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $54.90 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.05. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $34.86 and a 52 week high of $62.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Compass Point increased their price target on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.36.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

