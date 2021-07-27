Cim Investment Mangement Inc. Sells 283 Shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. trimmed its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Emergent BioSolutions were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 560.7% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Emergent BioSolutions during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 60.0% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Emergent BioSolutions alerts:

Shares of Emergent BioSolutions stock opened at $62.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.07 and a 12 month high of $137.61.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $343.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.62 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 37.42%. On average, analysts expect that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 8.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 3,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total transaction of $177,290.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $812,012.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Emergent BioSolutions from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Emergent BioSolutions from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Benchmark lowered their target price on Emergent BioSolutions from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.20.

Emergent BioSolutions Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response products and solutions for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Emergent BioSolutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent BioSolutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.