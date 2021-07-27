Cindicator (CND) Reaches Market Capitalization of $22.57 Million

Cindicator (CURRENCY:CND) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 27th. One Cindicator coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0113 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges. Cindicator has a market cap of $22.57 million and approximately $63,861.00 worth of Cindicator was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Cindicator has traded up 35.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cindicator (CRYPTO:CND) is a coin. Its launch date was September 9th, 2017. Cindicator’s total supply is 2,000,000,005 coins. Cindicator’s official Twitter account is @crowd_indicator and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cindicator is /r/Cindicator and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cindicator’s official website is cindicator.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2015, Cindicator is a fintech company improving investment decision-making amid high uncertainty through predictive analytics. Cindicator uses blockchain technology to create a unique ecosystem of 130,000 decentralized analysts whose insights are enhanced by AI. We call it Hybrid Intelligence. Сindicator’s founders envision a future where the collective intelligence of analysts, data scientists, and investors is leveraged by AI to solve the most pressing problems of the post-capitalist era. Alternative website: https://app.cindicator.com/ “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cindicator directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cindicator should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cindicator using one of the exchanges listed above.

