Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by First Dallas Securities Inc.

First Dallas Securities Inc. trimmed its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 16.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,952 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,691 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for about 1.3% of First Dallas Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $2,026,921,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 161.1% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,162,770 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,094,329,000 after acquiring an additional 13,057,642 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 35.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 44,857,692 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,319,591,000 after acquiring an additional 11,791,493 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 334,979,843 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $17,321,808,000 after acquiring an additional 7,282,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 58.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 13,637,100 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $705,174,000 after buying an additional 5,013,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CSCO shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Wolfe Research raised Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. MKM Partners started coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.25.

NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.51 on Tuesday, hitting $54.96. 687,384 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,261,546. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.28 and a 52-week high of $55.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $231.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.44.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.68%.

In related news, COO Maria Martinez sold 12,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $642,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total transaction of $186,319.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,717,541. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,864 shares of company stock worth $4,186,457. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

