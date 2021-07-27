CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.85, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $478.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.00 million. CIT Group had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.62) EPS.

CIT traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, reaching $48.04. The company had a trading volume of 417 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,390. CIT Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.65 and a fifty-two week high of $55.89. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Get CIT Group alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -200.00%.

CIT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of CIT Group from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. boosted their price objective on shares of CIT Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of CIT Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CIT Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of CIT Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. CIT Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.06.

About CIT Group

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of commercial lending, leasing, and deposit products; loans comprising revolving lines of credit, term loans, unsecured loans, collateral-backed loans, asset-based loans, commercial real estate loans, and cash flow loans; and ancillary services and products, including cash management, capital markets, and advisory services primarily to small and middle market companies.

See Also: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for CIT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.