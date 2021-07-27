Citadel Advisors LLC Purchases 8,673 Shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) by 60.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,673 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $1,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MTX. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Minerals Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Minerals Technologies by 661.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Minerals Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Minerals Technologies alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Shares of Minerals Technologies stock opened at $78.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 2.76. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.94 and a 12-month high of $88.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.64.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $452.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.63 million. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 9.28%. Minerals Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 5.01%.

About Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company's Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.