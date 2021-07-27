Citadel Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) by 55.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,869 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF worth $1,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 19.3% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 79.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 72,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,192,000 after buying an additional 31,981 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 35.0% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 192.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 206,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,727,000 after buying an additional 135,834 shares in the last quarter.

XSD opened at $182.95 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $116.21 and a fifty-two week high of $203.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $181.61.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

