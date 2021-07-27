Citigroup Inc. Has $51,000 Stake in Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) by 83.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,469 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,064 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Globalstar were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Globalstar by 78.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 915,426 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 402,395 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Globalstar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $546,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Globalstar by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 476,544 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 106,161 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Globalstar by 1,382.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 436,037 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 406,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Globalstar by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,793,259 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 66,324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GSAT shares. TheStreet lowered Globalstar from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Globalstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Globalstar in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GSAT opened at $1.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.34. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.20 and a beta of -0.05. Globalstar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.29 and a 12 month high of $2.98.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $26.93 million for the quarter. Globalstar had a negative return on equity of 22.15% and a negative net margin of 79.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Globalstar Profile

Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to following markets: recreation and personal; government; public safety and disaster relief; oil and gas; maritime and fishing; natural resources, mining, and forestry; construction; utilities; and transportation.

