Citigroup Inc. Reduces Stock Position in SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its position in shares of SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) by 62.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,916 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in SP Plus were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SP. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in SP Plus by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 4,805 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in SP Plus by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 25,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 9,506 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in SP Plus by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 284,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,196,000 after purchasing an additional 11,520 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in SP Plus in the 4th quarter worth $337,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in SP Plus in the 4th quarter worth $234,000. 89.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SP Plus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of SP Plus from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SP Plus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of SP Plus stock opened at $31.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.66. The company has a market cap of $729.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 1.68. SP Plus Co. has a 1 year low of $15.29 and a 1 year high of $36.71.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $128.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.63 million. SP Plus had a negative net margin of 13.47% and a positive return on equity of 0.69%. Equities analysts anticipate that SP Plus Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SP Plus Corporation provides parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates through Commercial, Aviation, and Other segments. It provides on-site parking management, event logistics, baggage handling, remote airline check-in, security, and municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement services.

