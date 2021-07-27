Citigroup Inc. Sells 234 Shares of iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) by 17.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in iShares India 50 ETF were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $655,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $582,000. Patriot Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 561,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,177,000 after purchasing an additional 26,549 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares India 50 ETF stock opened at $46.96 on Tuesday. iShares India 50 ETF has a one year low of $32.85 and a one year high of $47.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.70.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.007 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th.

About iShares India 50 ETF

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

