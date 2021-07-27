Citigroup Inc. Sells 2,379 Shares of Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its position in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) by 56.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,814 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 2,379 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Cutera were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CUTR. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cutera by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 65,919 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 9,855 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Cutera by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,068 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 4,069 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cutera by 279.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 71,218 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 52,425 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cutera by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,343 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 3,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cutera by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 59,590 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter.

In other Cutera news, Director J Daniel Plants purchased 664,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.50 per share, with a total value of $19,612,426.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,090. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Cutera from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cutera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

CUTR stock opened at $48.85 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.17. Cutera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.20 and a fifty-two week high of $51.90. The firm has a market cap of $869.68 million, a PE ratio of -69.78 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.17. Cutera had a negative return on equity of 23.29% and a negative net margin of 7.16%. The firm had revenue of $49.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cutera, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cutera

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; truSculpt for the non-surgical body sculpting market; Juliet, a laser for women's intimate health; Secret RF, a fractional radio frequency microneedling device for skin revitalization; and enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions and acne scars.

