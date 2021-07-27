Citigroup Inc. Takes Position in North Mountain Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:NMMCU)

Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of North Mountain Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:NMMCU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

NMMCU opened at $10.25 on Tuesday. North Mountain Merger Corp. has a one year low of $9.98 and a one year high of $12.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.27.

North Mountain Merger Company Profile

North Mountain Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on businesses in the financial technology segment.

