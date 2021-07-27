Citigroup Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its holdings in American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) by 58.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,066 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in American Vanguard were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVD. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in American Vanguard in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in American Vanguard in the first quarter valued at about $126,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in American Vanguard during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in American Vanguard by 78.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 5,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American Vanguard during the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. 77.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Peter Porpiglia sold 4,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total transaction of $82,839.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $745,250.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of American Vanguard stock opened at $16.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.54. The firm has a market cap of $520.07 million, a PE ratio of 28.59 and a beta of 0.87. American Vanguard Co. has a twelve month low of $12.68 and a twelve month high of $22.49.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $116.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.40 million. American Vanguard had a return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 3.72%. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Vanguard Co. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 23rd. American Vanguard’s payout ratio is 15.69%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital upped their price objective on American Vanguard from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on American Vanguard from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Vanguard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut American Vanguard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th.

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

