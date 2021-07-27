Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) Issues Earnings Results

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Citizens Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 19.00%.

Shares of NASDAQ CZWI opened at $13.54 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.19. Citizens Community Bancorp has a one year low of $6.56 and a one year high of $14.81.

Get Citizens Community Bancorp alerts:

Citizens Community Bancorp Company Profile

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.