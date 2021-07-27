Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) Issues Earnings Results

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Citizens Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 19.00%.
Shares of NASDAQ CZWI opened at $13.54 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.19. Citizens Community Bancorp has a one year low of $6.56 and a one year high of $14.81.
Citizens Community Bancorp Company Profile
