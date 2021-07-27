Citizens Financial Services (OTCBB:CZFS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Citizens Financial Services (OTCBB:CZFS) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.05), Yahoo Finance reports. Citizens Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 29.73%.

The stock has a market cap of $195.10 million, a PE ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Citizens Financial Services has a 1 year low of $50.10 and a 1 year high of $65.00.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $1.8786 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Citizens Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.58%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

About Citizens Financial Services

Citizens Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for First Citizens Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and time deposit accounts.

