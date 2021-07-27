Citrix Systems (CTXS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $776.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.74 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 547.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Citrix Systems to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ CTXS opened at $114.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a PE ratio of 31.23, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.91, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $116.25. Citrix Systems has a fifty-two week low of $111.26 and a fifty-two week high of $148.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.49%.

In other Citrix Systems news, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 2,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $286,431.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 5,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $686,381.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,239 shares of company stock valued at $1,082,349 in the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CTXS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Citrix Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.14.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

