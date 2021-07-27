Civic (CVC) Price Reaches $0.28

Civic (CURRENCY:CVC) traded up 26.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. Civic has a market cap of $184.64 million and $440.08 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Civic coin can currently be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00000718 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Civic has traded up 51.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.24 or 0.00050110 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002705 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00015673 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002609 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $297.62 or 0.00775003 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00006101 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Civic Profile

CVC is a coin. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 670,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform . Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here . Civic’s official website is www.civic.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Civic is a decentralized identity ecosystem that allows for on-demand, secure and lower cost access to identity verification via the blockchain. Through a digital Identity platform, users to set up their own virtual identity and to store it along with their personally identifiable information on the device. This information will go through a verification process conducted by the identity validators on the platform and then ported into the blockchain where service providers can access it with the proper permission from the user. CVC is an Ethereum-based token used by service providers that are looking to acquire information about a user. These can make a payment in CVC. The smart contract system employed will then see funds delivered to both the validator and the identity owner (user). “

Buying and Selling Civic

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Civic using one of the exchanges listed above.

