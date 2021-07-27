Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Position Decreased by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,046 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CLH. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 98,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter valued at about $281,000. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Clean Harbors by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 909,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,249,000 after buying an additional 51,960 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Clean Harbors by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 4,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Clean Harbors by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 492,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,501,000 after buying an additional 6,599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

CLH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.80.

Shares of CLH opened at $92.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.58 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.37. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.22 and a twelve month high of $96.47.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $808.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.56 million. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Clean Harbors news, Director Rod Marlin sold 6,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.40, for a total transaction of $659,214.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,427 shares in the company, valued at $1,376,335.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

