Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on CLF. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.09 to $28.35 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. BNP Paribas reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.20 price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cleveland-Cliffs has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.06.

Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $22.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.96. The firm has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Cleveland-Cliffs has a one year low of $5.16 and a one year high of $24.77.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 52.52% and a net margin of 6.73%. The business’s revenue was up 358.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total value of $367,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 91,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,161.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John T. Baldwin sold 12,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total value of $299,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 120,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,827,273.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 30.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,657,962 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $154,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,232 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 52.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,241,801 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $145,633,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489,493 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 8.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,591,727 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $92,340,000 after purchasing an additional 371,412 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter valued at $65,657,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 7.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,988,693 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,992,000 after buying an additional 135,440 shares during the period. 64.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

