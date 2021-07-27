Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 1.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TLT. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,970,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,738,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 20,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 9,313 shares during the period.

Shares of TLT stock traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $149.21. 601,113 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,604,901. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $143.10. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $133.19 and a 1-year high of $172.25.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

