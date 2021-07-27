Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 275,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $34,603,000. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises 1.6% of Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,749,000. Camden National Bank lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 47,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,057,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Zacks Investment Management lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 3,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 90,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,585,000 after purchasing an additional 28,644 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA TIP traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $130.08. 74,485 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,159,739. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.87. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $123.51 and a 52-week high of $130.26.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

