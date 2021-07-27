Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 311 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $2,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $141.16. The company had a trading volume of 204,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,415,219. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.12. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $121.54 and a 12 month high of $146.92. The company has a market capitalization of $345.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.97%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price (down from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.80.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, COO Jon R. Moeller sold 132,151 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.61, for a total value of $17,788,846.11. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 253,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,167,114.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 996,387 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.63, for a total value of $134,143,581.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $725,655.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,193,740 shares of company stock worth $295,603,005. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

