Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 611 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $256,094,000. 3EDGE Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 88.4% in the first quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 1,264,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,782,000 after acquiring an additional 593,620 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 28.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,259,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,173,000 after acquiring an additional 281,196 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 873.8% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 298,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,933,000 after acquiring an additional 267,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peavine Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. Peavine Capital LLC now owns 2,408,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,132,000 after acquiring an additional 203,641 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SHV traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.49. The company had a trading volume of 14,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,803,919. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $110.14 and a 12-month high of $110.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $110.50.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

